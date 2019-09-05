Mo-Kan Roller Derby home game vs Fleur Delinquents
After 2 years without a venue, come watch your Mo-Kan Roller Girlz battle against Fleur Delinquents and celebrate their 12th birthday!
Doors open at 6pm with the first whistle at 7pm
Ticket prices:
Pre-sale:
-online $10 + card processing fees
-from roller girl $10 (cash only)
Day of event:
-online $12 +card processing fees
-at door $12 (cash only)
**kids 10 & under free
In celebration of our 12th birthday, any past Mo-Kan Roller Girl will receive 1 free ticket upon messaging our facebook fan page for verification. Name will be placed on will call list and will grant entrance with id verification.
aSaturday at 6 pm 10 pm
Joplin Memorial Hall
212 West 8th Street, Joplin, Mo.