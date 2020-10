1 large zucchini (about 11 ounces), cut diagonally into 1/4-inch slicesSaltPepper1/3 cup pizza sauceShredded part-skim mozzarella cheeseMiniature pepperoni slicesMinced fresh basil

Preheat broiler. Arrange zucchini in a single layer on a greased baking sheet.Broil 3-4 in. From heat just until crisp-tender, 1-2 minutes per side.Sprinkle zucchini with salt and pepper; top with sauce, cheese and pepperoni. Broil until cheese is melted, about 1 minute. Sprinkle with basil.