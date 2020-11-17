JPD Live on GMFS!

The Joplin Police Department was live with us this morning at GMFS!

Help Joplin children in need have a fun-filled Christmas!

Shop with a Cop

Thursday – Saturday November 19th – 21st

Door prizes and silent auction

11 A.M. – 2 P.M.

Located at: Vazzo Venue

512 S. Joplin Avenue

Joplin, MO 64801

For more information on the event contact Marolyn at 417-850-8339

Silent auction ends at 2 P.M., items must be paid for and picked up by 4 P.M. the day of the event.

Payment for items need to be in cash or check form payable to: Fraternal Order of Police