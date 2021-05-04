JPD LIVE! @ GMFS

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy amplified the renewed pressure on No. 3 House Republican leader Liz Cheney on Tuesday, citing rank-and-file concerns about “her ability to carry out her job” after she traded insults with former President Donald Trump.

McCarthy's comments on the Fox News Channel underscored the continued, if not growing, hold that the former president has on the House GOP. Rather than standing by Cheney, McCarthy essentially landed himself in the camp of her critics, whose increasingly outspoken attacks on her suggest her hold on her leadership job may be in renewed peril.