JPD LIVE! @ GMFS

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The Secretary of Defense has approved a request to send 3,000 National Guard members to the southern border of the United States. That includes about 125 service members from the Missouri National Guard. The Department of Defense is helping the U.S. Custom and Border Protection to secure the border between Mexico and the United States through 2022.

The Department of Defense did not comment when the troops will be sent to the border. They did say that the National Guard service members would be deployed for about a year.