Food Truck Friday in Central Park Carthage is this Friday. Food vendors, and music from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Food Truck Friday is great for company picnics at lunch and linger longer for family fun in the evening.

Simple simons is having a customer appreciation party saturday from 11am-2pm at the corner of 32nd and conneticut.Games, prizes, the beast pizza eating contest, wing eating contest, hula hoops, corn hole $5 lunch buffet Win pizza and calizones!!