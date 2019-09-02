Morning show producer, Amanda Mauller, joins the guys on set to get crafty with pipe cleaner. She will teach them how to make butterfly rings, spiders, bubble wands and even a homemade bubble solution!

You will need:

Pipe cleaner

Googly eyes

Glue (hot or white?)

Beads

No bubble solution for your pipe cleaner bubble wand? No problem! This bubble solution is made with common ingredients you can find around your home!

Ingredients:

2 cups warm water

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup dish soap

Combine sugar and warm water, stir until sugar is fully dissolved.

Add dish soap, stir gently.

Store in an airtight container.