Morning show producer, Amanda Mauller, joins the guys on set to get crafty with pipe cleaner. She will teach them how to make butterfly rings, spiders, bubble wands and even a homemade bubble solution!
- You will need:
- Pipe cleaner
- Googly eyes
- Glue (hot or white?)
- Beads
No bubble solution for your pipe cleaner bubble wand? No problem! This bubble solution is made with common ingredients you can find around your home!
- Ingredients:
- 2 cups warm water
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup dish soap
Combine sugar and warm water, stir until sugar is fully dissolved.
Add dish soap, stir gently.
Store in an airtight container.