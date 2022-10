Our very own Hoarse Howie is by his lonesome as Bubba the Bed-ridden is taking the day off to recover. We power through as some statistics of our Hounds and Halloween are visited. And despite the increase in candy costs across the country, we still invite you to celebrate National Body Confidence Day with us! You’re perfect as you are, dear viewers! Wish the Boys well as we say Good Morning Four States in these Half-Hour Highlights!