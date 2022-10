With Winter not that far away, Alexis joins the Boys as they go old-school and turn to the ol’ tried and true persimmon trick! Will the fruit foresee a frozen landscape, or should we just let it go?… Plus we tell you about Joplin’s Job-a-Palooza that’s right around the corner! And did we succeed in deflecting an asteroid?! We’ll find out in these Half-Hour Highlights!