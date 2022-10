Reunited and it feels so good! The Boys are back together, and we wonder if they took “paw-ternity” leave, especially with the Maple Leaf Festival Dog Show & Dachshund Dash coming up Saturday! We get some details on the MSSU Homecoming Parade going on in Downtown Joplin. And I promise it’s no trick when I say we have the treats, as Howie and Bubba share some Food News! All that and so much more in this morning’s Half-Hour Highlights!