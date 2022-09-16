On this finally Friday, the Boys give us a recap of last night’s nail-biter of a Chiefs game. With Saturday being National Batman Day, Howie quizzes us and Bubba as to whether or not a quote is from Bruce Wayne, or Lil Wayne. And we’re happy to announce that GMFS is now streaming on fourstateshomepage.com, so be sure to check it out!

Have a good weekend, from all of us at Good Morning Four States!