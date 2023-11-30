Ben Isenmann with the YMCA is here, causing Christmas wrapping trouble with the boys! A gift wrapping fundraiser will be taking place at the YMCA for those who may not be the best gift wrapper, or those who can’t find the time! On December 8th at the Fair Acres YMCA, there will be various different styles and paper to choose from, all coming in at different price ranges. All the proceeds collected from the wrapping fundraiser is going to support the YMCA Scholarship fund! Lastly, you get to see Bubba and Howie go head-to-head in a gift wrapping battle… who do you think will win?!