There are many great things to do this weekend. Here is a list of events that Howie and Bubba covered in the GMFS Weekend Warm-Up.

Food truck Friday in Central Park, Carthage today from noon until 9pm . Food vendors, and music all day!



Free watermelon feed at Schifferdecker Aquatic Center this evening at 8pm.

Summer is almost over, but the watermelons are so sweet! Celebrate at Schifferdecker aquatic complex at the last Friday swim of the season. At 8pm, Immanuel Lutheran Church will be serving ice-cold watermelons in the parking lot.

Shoal Creek Water Festival 2019 is Saturday at 10am. It will be packed with tons of fun activities for the entire family. You can build a cardboard boat and challenge friends and family to race for bragging rights, a trophy and a little cash or create a shoe box boat with your kids or grand-kids and race to the finish line. Our very own Adam Sherwinski will even be in the dunk tank!!

Pepper fest!

Saturday at 10am in the Joplin Empire Market. There will be Peppers galore at this event including:

Salsa tasting competition *salsa dancing demonstration

*fresh pepper roasting by Oakwoods Farm

*tacos and more from Cochinita Mexican Street Food