In this week’s Weekend Warm-Up we tell you about the Emancipation Park Days going on at Ewert Park. It’s a cultural event that educates on African American freedom and achievement, that will also have music, food, and other fun activities. Bright Futures Aurora is holding a Back to School Bash that helps with school supplies, backpacks, goodies and more. Those and so many other events for you and your family to enjoy this weekend!
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now