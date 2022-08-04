In this week’s Weekend Warm-Up we tell you about the Emancipation Park Days going on at Ewert Park. It’s a cultural event that educates on African American freedom and achievement, that will also have music, food, and other fun activities. Bright Futures Aurora is holding a Back to School Bash that helps with school supplies, backpacks, goodies and more. Those and so many other events for you and your family to enjoy this weekend!