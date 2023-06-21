Are you ready! Webb City High School Choir drops by GMFS to wish upon a star. Be their guest as they are hosting a pancake fundraiser at Long Horn Steak House to raise money to take their choirs on a magic carpet ride to Disney World in 2024. Even if you can’t partake in this upcoming fund raiser Hakuna Matata you can still get your Hi-Hopes up because they have other fund raisers coming up so you can still be part of their world. You can check out their Facebook page for more Bear Necessities https://www.facebook.com/webbcitychoirs.