Sherry Noller is the Vice President of the Webb City High School Choir Boosters and she is stopping by to tell us all about the progress they have made towards a Disney trip and what fundraising they have next! The Webb City Choir is hosting a shoe drive! The boosters will be accepting new or gently used/worn shoes to be donated throughout the area. Shoes will be collected at the Webb City High School on Saturday August 26th from 9am to 2pm, the address for the school is 621 S Madison, Webb City, MO. To keep up the the choir and their Disney trip progress, check them out at https://www.facebook.com/webbcitychoirs.