Erin Turner and Kasha Linzly are here to share with us what we can expect from Cruise-A-Palooza! Webb City Area Chamber of Commerce and HopeFor22ADay are partnering for this event with proceeds going back to area veterans and first responders! Cruise-A-Palooza is going to have plenty of fun for all the family with food, live entertainments, countless vendors, petting zoo, bounce houses, and SO much more! Head out to King Jack Park in Webb City on Friday, July 14th from Noon to 10 p.m.