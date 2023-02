We’re here with Kyle Lawson, President of Vicious Rats Club of Carthage, MO to tell us about the Wags & Wheels Car Show. It’s to help raise money for the Carthage Humane Society. There will be raffles, 50/50 pot along with 10 trophies handed out. There will be food/drinks available on site to purchase. Plus a meet and greet with some of the adoptable animals from the shelter.