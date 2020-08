GMFS: Vets Don’t Forget: 9/11 Remembrance Celebration

VETS DON’T FORGET: 9/11 REMEMBRANCE CELEBRATION

POST 2590 | 2020 RALLY AND FUNDRAISER

SEPTEMBER 11TH – SEPTEMBER 13TH

FRIDAY

• COME SET UP AND HAVE A DRINK WITH US.

• FREE PRIMITIVE CAMPING (TENT AND CAMPER – NO HOOKUP) WILL BE AVAILABLE ALL WEEKEND. CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. 417.358.1657

SATURDAY

BREAKFAST:

PANCAKES AND SAUSAGE $5 ALL YOU CAN EAT | BLOODY MARYS $2 8 – 10 A.M.

BROTHERHOOD: VETS DON’T FORGET POKER RUN & BIKE SHOW

REGISTRATION 9-11 A.M. | FIRST BIKE OUT 10 A.M.

LAST BIKE OUT 11 A.M. | LAST BIKE IN AT 3:30 P.M. | WINNER ANNOUNCED AT 4 P.M.

$10 PER HAND

BEST HAND $250 | WORST HAND $100

(MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN)

BIKE SHOW AT 3 P.M.

$10 PER ENTRY BY EACH CLASS.

PLAQUES FOR SHOW CLASSES

• BIKER GAMES AFTER 4 P.M.

$500 CASH RAFFLE

1ST PLACE $500

2ND PLACE $250

FIREWORKS AT DUSK PROVIDED BY BIG CHARLEYS

M.C.: HANK ROTTEN JR.

MUSIC BY

• DANCE MONKEY DANCE 5:30-7 P.M.

• BOBBY DEGONIA BAND 8-9:30 P.M.

• ENCORE BAND 9:30-11 P.M.

FOOD:

• PULLED PORK SANDWICHES STARTING AT 2 P.M. UNTIL GONE $5 A PLATE

• $2 BEERS ALL-DAY

• HOT DOG AND CHIPS $2

SUNDAY:

BREAKFAST:

BISCUITS AND GRAVY AND SAUSAGE $5 A PLATE • BLOODY MARYS $2 8 – 10 A.M