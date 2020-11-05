GMFS: Veteran’s Day Ruck

EVENT INFO WILL BE UPDATED AS NEEDED THROUGHOUT THE FOLLOWING WEEK SO KEEP UPDATED!

Saturday Nov 7, 2020; 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM With the unfortunate event that the Joplin Veterans Day parade was cancelled, help us honor our Veterans, past and present as we road march from Joplin AND Neosho to our location on Gateway Dr. to raise our American Flag!

Joplin Start location: Sam’s Club Parking Lot – 9am

Neosho Start Location: Walmart Parking Lot – 930am

Please arrive prior to step off time to ensure we leave on time!

Want to make the walk with us? Message us.

Want to help sponsor the walk? Message us!

Or just wave and honk to us as we make our journey from both cities to the Compound.

All proceeds raised will go toward helping local Veterans. After the flag dedication, we will be providing Cheeseburgers and Hot Dogs on a donation basis, a couple of bonfires and live music. Throw axes, play cornhole and give thanks to those who sacrificed for us!