We start the show off live in Neosho at the Newton County Fairgrounds for the US Cellular My Hometown Tour! It's to celebrate Neosho, and all it has to offer. Some attractions include live bands, a watermelon feed, and a carnival which starts off at 6 p.m every night!

Howie and Bubba talk with Cowin Construction LLC about what they have to offer, as well as a bit of history behind this community driven company!

We're with the Neosho Chamber of Commerce for the US Cellular My Hometown Tour. We have some trivia about Neosho, and talk about some highlights of this beautifully growing city!

Bubba chats with Chris Hawkins from Pro-Lube who has been in a business in Neosho for over 20 years. We find out a bit of the company’s history, ties and impact to the city, and more of what they have to offer! Find Pro-Lube at 1406 N Business 49, Neosho, MO.

We're back with the Neosho Chamber of Commerce for the US Cellular My Hometown Tour! With so much happening in Neosho, we find out about more events coming up, and opportunities to enjoy the The Flower Box City.

Thurs., July 7th Carnival opens at 6 p.m. Hunter Hathcoat Band Performs at p.m. Fri., July 8TH Carnival opens at 6 p.m. Cornhole Tournament – 6 p.m. Sho-De-O – 7:30 p.m. Sat., July 9th Carnival opens at 6 p.m. Watermelon Feed at AT 6 p.m. Bobby Degonia Band at 8 p.m.

We talk to Mark from New-Mac Electric Cooperative. A company that has been in business for 83 years and provides dependable electrical services to 5 counties in the area. Just one of the many friendly faces you’ll find at My Hometown Tour, from US Cellular!

Howie and Bubba talk to Larry from Precision Land Services. A local landscaping company that’ll get you from point A to point B, helping you clear a pathway to your dreams! Another of the many friendly faces you’ll find at My Hometown Tour, from US Cellular!