Barbara Wright with the United Way of MOKAN is here and she’s keeping us in the loop with what United Way is up to! United Way is one of the nations largest nonprofit organizations and make sure families have access to quality healthcare, education, and economic mobility. Hear from Barbara about the Partners in Pizza happening on September 20th at Carthage Dominos, and about their yearly campaign kickoff! Expect the Chamber After Hours on September 14th and Carthage Tigers Tailgate on September 15th! You won’t want to miss these events.