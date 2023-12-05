Ronda Wooley and Jason Spangler are both with the Tri-State Human Resource Association and they’re here to let us know about the great partnership they’re spearheading with Ronald McDonald House Charities! Tri-State has been given a great opportunity to help out the Ronald McDonald House Charities , and helping students get the HR training and schooling they need to be successful! Stay tuned to learn all about this wonderful partnership, how it is going to help those at RMH and those benefiting from the HR training. For all the information you may need and more, head to https://tshra.org/.