The lovely Dr. Linda Niessen is here with some exciting news! As Dean of the Dental School at Kansas City University here in Joplin, she announces the current class of future dentists are now in school! With learning back in session for many kids, dental sealants are super important for the little ones! Younger children are most susceptible to tooth decay or cavities, and sealants are the best prevention! Dr. Niessen gives us the rundown all about dental sealants and proper brushing, tune in!