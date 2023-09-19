The lovely Dr. Linda Niessen is back with Howie today and she has a treat for us! Dr. Niessen shares with Howie why having regular checkups with your dentist are vital to our overall health! Also, sharing your medical history and medications with your dentist better helps them give you the best treatment possible. Lastly, doctor shows us what the dentist looks for during your exam and when something needs your dentists’ attention. You won’t want to miss the doctor and all her helpful tips for a healthy smile!