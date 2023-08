Nikki Tappana chats with Bubba today about all the fun things that they have going on at Missouri Southern State University’s Lion Cub Academy! Nikki tells us all about the amazing services that Lion Cub Academy offers your children, and hear about some upcoming partnership that they have to provide even more specialized care for all little ones! Check them out at https://www.mssu.edu/academics/education/lion-cub-academy/!