by: Matthew Stephens, Amanda Mauller
Posted: Feb 15, 2023 / 08:30 AM CST
Updated: Feb 15, 2023 / 08:30 AM CST
We welcome back Tappana from the MSSU Lion Cub Academy. She’s here to tell us about the new classroom for pre-school students and how to enroll. Plus some advice on getting those kiddos more active with winter’s end.
