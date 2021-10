GMFS: Think Pink Gala

AS OCTOBER IS BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH, THE LADIES OF ZETA TAU ALPHA ARE HOSTING THE ZTA’S ETA UPSILON BREAST CANCER AWARENESS AND EDUCATION PHILANTHROPY GALA. THE MONEY RAISED WILL GO TOWARDS BREAST CANCER EDUCATION AND RESEARCH.

THE ZETA TAU ALPHA FOUNDATION FUNDS SCHOLARSHIPS, EDUCATIONAL AND LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMMING, AND ENCOURAGES EVERYONE TO THINK PINK WITH BREAST CANCER EDUCATION AND AWARENESS EFFORTS, INCLUDING PARTNERSHIPS WITH BRIGHT PINK, THE NFL AND THE AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY.

COME JOIN US FOR A STEAK DINNER AND DANCING ALONG WITH A STRING QUARTET. FOLLOWING THE DINNER THERE WILL BE A LIVE AND SILENT AUCTION.

FRIDAY OCTOBER 29TH @ 6:00 P.M.

AMELIE EVENT CENTER

104 S JOPLIN AVE, JOPLIN, MO 64801