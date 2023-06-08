Who doesn’t love a little bit of free music? Jim Adams from The Mollie on 66 is here this morning talking about the upcoming Kristen Kelly Free Concert! Downtown Galena is the place to be tonight. It’s a BYOD event that’s gonna have great music and plenty of local businesses ready to serve you! If you can stop on by then don’t worry cause there’s going to be 50 concerts in total going all the way into October!