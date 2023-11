The Living Room is a recently opened bar here in Downtown Joplin, and Jay Brown is here to introduce it. Jay, the owner, stopped by and gave everyone the rundown about this super unique 70’s themed bar! Step inside and get a blast from your past with this bar being DECKED out in everything 70’s, especially with their décor! Be sure to stop in and pay them a visit for quality drinks, music of the past, and a total 70’s ambiance! You can also check them out at https://www.thelivingroomjoplin.com/.