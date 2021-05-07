GMFS: The Curly Willow

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - College athletes in Missouri could soon get paid for their likeness and name as legislation moves in the General Assembly.

Discussion on the House floor Thursday was about how paying student-athletes could help universities and cities in the state recruit athletes. A handful of other states with SEC schools have already passed similar legislation. Some members that weren't on board, like Speaker of the House Rob Vescovo (R-Arnold), are concerned about what it could do to the schools' pocketbooks.