GMFS: The Big 3 with Shannon Becker

GMFS

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our very own Shannon Becker drops by to discuss the Big 3 stories from Joplin News First this past week.

Check out their latest stories below:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Morning Four States

Trending Stories