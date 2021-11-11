GMFS: The Big 3 with Shannon Becker

Our very own Shannon Becker drops by to discuss the Big 3 stories from Joplin News First this past week.
Check out their latest stories below:
- Crash blocks MO-96 in Oronogo, Mo., extended traffic delays
- Gravette, Ark. woman killed in I-49 crash near Neosho, Mo.
- Webb City Police set perimeter, searching for armed robbery suspect
- Lamar, Mo. man arrested after hometown businesses burglarized, citizens speak strongly online
- Jane Doe identified in Greene County burglary, no charges filed, Deputies on scene watch her run away