KABUL, Afghanistan (NewsNation Now) — Two explosions went off Thursday outside and at the Kabul airport, where thousands of people have gathered to try to flee the country on Western airlift since the Taliban seized power earlier this month.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the first attack occurred outside the Abbey Gate in the Kabul airport. The second attack was "at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate." He added it was a "complex attack" with multiple US and civilian causalities.