JOPLIN, Mo. -- Blood usage numbers are higher now than in the past five years, according to the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO). The effects of COVID-19, summertime travel and vacations have also reduced the number of blood donations being collected. You can help support the region’s blood supply by donating a pint to help save a life. Actually, a single blood donation can save up to three lives.

Many patients depend on blood transfusions, and Freeman Health System uses more than 500 pints of blood each month. CBCO is the sole provider of blood and plasma products to Freeman, as well as more than 35 other hospitals in our area.