JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri health officials have recorded more than a thousand COVID-19 cases for the first time in nearly five months. The number of patients being treated for the virus in intensive care units has also reached levels not seen since February.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 529,982 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 1,180 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 9,375 total deaths as of Wednesday, July 7, an increase of 35 over yesterday. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.77%.