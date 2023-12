Kate Kelly and India Malherbe with The Alliance of SWMO and they have a big task to share with us all! On December 7th (tomorrow!) The Alliance is distributing 800 boxes of FREE groceries at 1901 S Pearl Ave. to those who come first! The distribution is from 4 to 6 p.m. and is at no cost you and no proof of income is required either! They also need volunteers, so head to https://www.theallianceofswmo.org/ to sign up and get all the information you need.