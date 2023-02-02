KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com
by: Amanda Mauller, Ethan Stump
Posted: Feb 2, 2023 / 07:55 AM CST
Updated: Feb 2, 2023 / 07:55 AM CST
Susan Hickam of the Lafayette House is back to share more about Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month – plus she gives us a little insider info on what Ooh La Lafayette will offer in 2023!
Valentine’s Day is all about showing your spouse you appreciate them, but it can be challenging to come up with a good gift idea, despite the many options.
The best creative Valentine’s Day gifts are unique ways to show you care.
Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to show your sweetheart how much you care, and with a little thought, you can find the perfect gift.