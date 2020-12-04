GMFS: Teen Challenge SWMO

Sunday, December 6th at 2:30 PM cst – 4 PM cst

Adult & teen challenge of the 4 States virtual banquet 2020

Facebook live

Unfortunately, due to COVID we will be unable to have an in-person event this year. Because of this, we have decided to have our banquet virtually. We invite you to attend. It will be from 2:30-4:00 pm on Sunday, December 6. We will be sharing about the challenges we face and updates on what is happening in all areas of our ministry. Of course, you will hear testimonies from our courageous students. They will be ministering to you though songs of praise. Our annual banquet is really a highlight for us and we are hoping that you’ll join us and remember us in giving so that we will be able to continue to put hope within reach.