With Labor Day looming about, we’ve got our very own Megan Daniel who’s making a dip for the whole family to enjoy! Her “Zesty Black Bean Dip” is a fast, simple, and super tasty recipe that you can make with ease to impress all the rest!
by: Matthew Stephens, Zehra Lalani
Posted:
Updated:
With Labor Day looming about, we’ve got our very own Megan Daniel who’s making a dip for the whole family to enjoy! Her “Zesty Black Bean Dip” is a fast, simple, and super tasty recipe that you can make with ease to impress all the rest!