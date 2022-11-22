For this Tasty Tuesday we’ve got our special guests Carol and Cheryle back to share some tremendous treats! Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes: 5 pounds potatoes, peeled and diced 8 ounces cream cheese 1 (8 ounce) carton sour cream 2 teaspoons onion salt 1 teaspoon salt 2 tablespoons butter Place all ingredients except potatoes in large bowl. Cook potatoes in boiling salted water until tender; drain. Pour hot potatoes over remaining ingredients and let sit for 1 minute. Mash until smooth and well combined. Super Spud Brownies: 3/4 cup leftover mashed potatoes 1/2 cup sugar 1/2 cup packed brown sugar 1/3 cup oil 2 eggs, room temperature, slightly beaten 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1/2 cup all- purpose flour 1/3 cup cocoa powder 1/2 teaspoon baking powder 1/8 teaspoon salt Mix first 6 ingredients. Combine dry ingredients; add to potato mixture. Pour into sprayed 9-inch square pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 23 to 27 minutes. Adapted from Taste of Home Thanksgiving Salad: 2 cups boiling water 1 large package cherry gelatin 1 can whole cranberry sauce 1 cup cold water 1 can cherry pie filling 1 small container whipped topping, thawed Dissolve gelatin in boiling water. Stir in cranberry sauce: stir to break up. Add cold water and pie filling: stir to combine. Pour I to 9 x 13-inch dish Chill over night to set. Top with whipped topping before serving. Slow-Cooker Dressing: 14-15 cups bread cubes 3 cups chopped celery 1 1/2 cups chopped onions 1 1/2 tsp sage 1 tsp salt 1/2 tsp pepper 1 1/2 cups or more chicken broth (enough to moisten bread) 1/4-1 cup melted butter or margarine (enough to flavor the bread)