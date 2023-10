Tom Furrh, who is the Director at FosterAdopt Connect, stopped in and chatted with Howie today to let us know about what their non-profit is all about and an upcoming event! The “Tall and Small Ball” they’re hosting is designed to raise awareness and support for FosterAdopt Connect as they pursue the goal breaking the generational cycle of child abuse and neglect in our communities! Stay tuned to hear more about the upcoming ball!