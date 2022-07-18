Howie’s back everybody! We start off the show by celebrating “National Get Out of the Doghouse Day”. Gas prices are finally going down. And we tell you where to expect some roadwork. Stay safe, and happy Monday!

The boys hit us with a brand new segment, “You Just Got Monday’d!” And of course we’re here to remind you about the My Town Tour, happening this Thursday. Plus we’ll tell you about various cooling centers to take advantage of during this extreme heat!

A Teen Party at the Grove Public Library is coming up Friday. Plus a Bus Camp for K – 1st graders is happening this Saturday, to familiarize the kiddos with busses. And have we been lied to about the 5 Second Rule?! Find out here, and Good Morning Four States!