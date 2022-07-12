Bubba and Amanda start the morning off by telling us about a “Reading Extravaganza” underway at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School. We hear about a KFC dish which is back by popular demand. Plus we share some of your responses from yesterday’s Facebook question!

Prime Day is upon us. Bubba and Amanda will give us more details on on how best to take advantage of the discounts. Plus we hear about The Pizza Ranch which just opened in Joplin, and an Australian landlord’s unique approach to housing with futuristic sleeper pods.

See what dish KFC is bringing back by popular demand. We learn that Joplin’s Empire Market is getting a commercial kitchen soon. And a “Reading Extravaganza” is underway at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School!