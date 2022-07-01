In our finally Friday show, Howie and Bubba tell us about Matthew Matheney and Julie Pagan, both teachers who won the Teacher of the Year Competition. We learn some of the regulations on fireworks around the area, and Bubba chimes in on his cheese-whizdom!

Curtis Gregory tells us about the 79th annual Carver Days happening Saturday, July 9th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can enjoy musicians, guest speakers, and a bunch of fun activities for kids.

From snaggin’ earrings, to frog gigging, to new Kansas Laws. We cover it all, and encourage you to plan for the Joplin History & Mineral Museum for their Lego Camp, on July 25th! Have a safe and happy holiday weekend!