Jennifer Shotwell is here with us today from the Area Agency On Aging, and she’s here to keep us updated on what they have been up to during the busy Holiday Season! Jennifer also shares some ways that we can help and lookout for our area seniors during this time, like making sure they stay hydrated, fed, and warm! Lastly, head on over to their website or Facebook page to see all their information or how you could get involved yourself at https://aaaregionx.org/ and https://www.facebook.com/aaaregionx.