GMFS: Stone’s Throw Theatre – “Barbecuing Hamlet”

Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre presents “Barbecuing Hamlet”
January 29-31 & February 5-7, 2021
This is a farce about margo daley, a new york director
Who visits a small-town community theater only to learn
That things do not go as planned. The play-within-a-play
Themed performance takes attendees into margo’s world,
In which she attempts to direct william shakespeare’s
“hamlet” for the peaceful glen memorial players in their
Theater, a renovated funeral home. A variety of eccentric
Characters come out of the woodwork in this riotous tribute
To life on the community stage. Fast lines and even faster
Exits punctuate the show as margo and her troupe of
Misguided actors find out what it’s like when they begin
“Barbecuing Hamlet”
Ticket prices
Prices for admission & dinner
Individual shows:
Adults (19-54): $29.00 seniors (55+): $26.00
Children (6-12): $12.00 youth (13-18): $23.00
Children (0-5): free students w/id: $24.00
Opening night for veterans w/id: $20.00
Group rates are available—please call the
Theatre for information.
Reservations are required and may be made by
Calling the theatre at 417-358-9665.
Menu:
Mexican salad
Pulled pork
Baked beans
Mashed potato casserole
Roll
Peach cobbler w/ ice cream