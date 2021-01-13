GMFS: Stone’s Throw Theatre – “Barbecuing Hamlet”

Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre presents “Barbecuing Hamlet”

January 29-31 & February 5-7, 2021

This is a farce about margo daley, a new york director

Who visits a small-town community theater only to learn

That things do not go as planned. The play-within-a-play

Themed performance takes attendees into margo’s world,

In which she attempts to direct william shakespeare’s

“hamlet” for the peaceful glen memorial players in their

Theater, a renovated funeral home. A variety of eccentric

Characters come out of the woodwork in this riotous tribute

To life on the community stage. Fast lines and even faster

Exits punctuate the show as margo and her troupe of

Misguided actors find out what it’s like when they begin

“Barbecuing Hamlet”

Ticket prices

Prices for admission & dinner

Individual shows:

Adults (19-54): $29.00 seniors (55+): $26.00

Children (6-12): $12.00 youth (13-18): $23.00

Children (0-5): free students w/id: $24.00

Opening night for veterans w/id: $20.00

Group rates are available—please call the

Theatre for information.

Reservations are required and may be made by

Calling the theatre at 417-358-9665.

Menu:

Mexican salad

Pulled pork

Baked beans

Mashed potato casserole

Roll

Peach cobbler w/ ice cream