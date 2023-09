Susan Hickham is a familiar face from the Lafayette House, but this time for Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre! The newest production by the theatre is the classic ‘Steel Magnolias’ and they are so excited for us to see it! From October 6th through the 8th, and the 12th through the 15th we can attend the show. Also, the theatre is looking for friendly faces to help volunteer to keep the show running each night, so go and help a local theatre! You and the family won’t want to miss this iconic show!