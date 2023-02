We have Melinda Blosser and Jane Lafon presenting “Spuds N’ More” with Soroptimist International of Carthage. Taking place at First Christian Church “The Bridge” on March 7th in Carthage, you’ll be able to enjoy loaded baked potatoes, salads, deserts, and a silent auction! Proceeds will help fund local scholarships and support the many projects and services Soroptimist International of Carthage offers to the community.