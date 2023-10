We have Spring River Mental Health and Wellness in the studio today! Sydney Larson is the Marketing Coordinator and Addison Miller is the Wellness Services Director and they stopped by to tell us all to come out to their 2nd annual Tricky Trunk or Treat! On Halloween, October 31st starting at 5:30 join them at 6612 SE Quakervale Rd in Riverton, KS for games, food and snacks, mental health resources and most importantly, candy for the kiddos! Hope to see you there!