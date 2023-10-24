Heather Lesmeister is the Executive Director with Spiva Center and she stopped in this morning to tell us all about the “Frightful Flicks on the Green” this Saturday, the 28th! Come down to the Cornell Complex lawn for a 1922 silent screening of ‘Nosferatu’ with an eerie custom soundtrack to accompany. Grab your cozy blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks for a movie night under the stars! Admission is $5 for Spiva members and $10 general admission, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the movie beginning at dusk. See you there for a spooky movie night!